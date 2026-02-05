Towns ended with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets.

It was the fourth straight double-double for Towns, and his NBA-leading 34th of the season. The veteran center also leads the league with 11.9 rebounds per game, just ahead of former teammate Rudy Gobert (11.3 per game), and over the last 15 games Towns is averaging 16.5 points, 12.9 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks.