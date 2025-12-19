Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday, Towns is expected back in the lineup. Presumably, the Knicks were just being cautious with Towns following their NBA Cup run. With Towns expected back, Ariel Hukporti will likely slide back to the bench after logging 27 minutes Thursday.
