Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes through practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (calf) participated in Monday's practice, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Towns appears to be day-to-day after missing his first game of the season Sunday against Orlando. Coach Mike Brown didn't update Towns' status for Tuesday's game against Toronto, so fantasy managers will need to wait until the official injury report comes out Monday evening before more clarity is known.
