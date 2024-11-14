Towns is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a left knee contusion.
Towns is coming off a season-high 46 points against Chicago but appears to have injured his knee. If the star big man is forced to sit out against Brooklyn, Jericho Sims will likely receive an increased role.
