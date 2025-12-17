Towns is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness.

Towns presumably picked up the issue during Tuesday's 124-113 victory over San Antonio. Given that Thursday is the front end of a back-to-back, it wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks held out the superstar big man. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) also questionable, New York could be down to Guerschon Yabusele and Ariel Hukporti at center.