Towns posted 36 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 16 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Saturday's 128-125 win over the Hawks.

Towns had a dominant performance on offense but was also outstanding on the glass, as he ended just two boards shy of tying his season-high output in that category. Towns also bounced back from the 11-point dud he posted on Christmas against the Cavaliers, and this was the third time he notched at least 35 points in a game since the beginning of December. Jalen Brunson remains the Knicks' go-to player on offense, but Towns is an excellent No. 2 alternative who can take over a game on any given matchup.