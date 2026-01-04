Towns delivered 23 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 130-119 loss to the 76ers.

Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with a 31-point performance, but Towns posted an impressive stat line en route to his eighth double-double across 13 appearances since the beginning of December. The star big man has also reached the 20-point mark in four of his last four contests.