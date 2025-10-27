Towns provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.

Towns once again played through his right quadriceps strain that has been an issue since the season started. Even at less than 100 percent, Towns has been putting up some impressive numbers to open the campaign with 20.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest.