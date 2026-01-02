Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Towns was a very late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also questionable, so the Knicks could need players such as Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele to step up in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects another double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Impressive double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Christmas win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Shines in return to Minnesota•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Passive showing Sunday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss•