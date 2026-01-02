default-cbs-image
Towns (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Towns was a very late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also questionable, so the Knicks could need players such as Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele to step up in the frontcourt.

