Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to personal reasons.
Towns was a late addition to the injury report and is now in danger of missing his sixth contest of the season. If the star big man isn't available, Mitchell Robinson would likely start at center, with Ariel Hukporti, Mohamed Diawara and Trey Jemison fighting for backup minutes.
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