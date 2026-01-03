Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Towns wasn't feeling well enough to play in Friday night's matchup with the Hawks, and he's at risk of missing Saturday's contest as well. If Towns sits Saturday, look for Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti to handle most of the center minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects another double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Impressive double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Christmas win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Shines in return to Minnesota•