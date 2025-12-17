Towns (undisclosed) started the second half of Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Spurs, per the broadcast.

Towns exited to the locker room with one minute remaining in the first half but was cleared to return for the second. The star big man posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during the first half.