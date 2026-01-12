Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starts second half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (knee) started the second half of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, per the broadcast.
Towns exited to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter due to an apparent knee injury. However, the star big man appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after being cleared to start the second half.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leaves for locker room•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles in loss•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts impressive double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go Saturday•