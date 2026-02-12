Towns supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 win over the 76ers.

Towns continues to stockpile double-doubles, having now collected 37 through 51 appearances on the campaign so far. The All-Star big man is riding a streak of six consecutive double-doubles, during which Towns is shooting a weak 25.0 percent from deep but is averaging a strong 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.