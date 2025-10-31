Shamet will come off the bench for Friday's game in Chicago, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Shamet was able to earn a spot-start Tuesday with both Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Miles McBride (personal) missing in action, but those two will return for Friday's game, which will significantly impact Shamet's minutes. He tends to only see minutes in the low-teens as a reserve, so he's not worth deploying in most formats.