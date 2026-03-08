site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-landry-shamet-questionable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Questionable for Sunday
•
1 min read
Shamet is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck sprain.
Shamet could be a candidate for a maintenance day for the front end of this back-to-back set. If Shamet is unable to play, Jordan Clarkson could be more involved for the Knicks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read