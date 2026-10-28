Shamet registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Pistons.

Shamet connected on three triples in 28 minutes off the bench, giving New York a useful perimeter scoring option en route to a season-high point total. His playing time was encouraging, and he seems to have a steady role in the backcourt, especially with Jose Alvarado (ankle) sidelined. Shamet's limited contributions outside scoring and three-pointers restrict his fantasy ceiling, so he's more attractive from a fantasy perspective as a three-point specialist better suited to be a waiver pick-up in category-based formats.