Anunoby (elbow) will be inactive for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The lingering discomfort in Anunoby's surgically repaired right elbow will sideline him for a fifth consecutive contest Wednesday. Anunoby's operation removed a loose bone fragment from his shooting elbow. Begley notes that the 26-year-old was a partial participant in team shootaround Tuesday, but Friday against San Antonio will represent his soonest opportunity to take the court.