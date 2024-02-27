Anunoby (elbow) is slated to resume shooting on the court soon and is expected to return to game action over the next 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania reported Tuesday on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" program.

Though Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are still planning to return at some point this season, their return timelines remain murky, while Anunoby's is starting to materialize. Charania relays that Anunoby will quickly transition into other basketball-related activities if shooting goes well, so it may not be long until he's back to full practices, likely at some point during the first or second week of March.