Kuzma declined his $13 million player option Tuesday, making him a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kuzma averaged career highs in points (21.2), assists (3.7) and minutes (35.0) per game last year and is set up for a substantial raise this summer. Wojnarowski relays that there's possibility he returns to Washington on a new deal, but that doesn't appear to be in line with the current plan of the Wizards' new ownership, who recently traded superstar shooting guard Bradley Beal to the Suns. However, a sign-and-trade would be a plausible outcome for both sides. Kuzma is a capable scorer and would be a solid floor spacer on a contending team.