Lakers' Alex Caruso: Questionable for Tuesday
Caruso (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Caruso was held out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, and his availability remains up in the air heading into Tuesday. The team should provide an update closer to tipoff.
