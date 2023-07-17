Hodge put up 23 points (7-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 win over the Clippers.

Hodge made his living from beyond the arc once again, all seven of his field goal makes coming from three-point range. He also impressed on the defensive end, picking up a game-high five steals. The 24-year-old has shown an ability to be a solid three-and-D player, but he likely won't get much opportunity during the 2023-24 season.