LaRavia posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 preseason win over the Kings.

LaRavia clearly put in a lot of work this offseason, and his shooting stroke looks much better after tanking his field-goal percentage last spring. He's performing better than most as he pushes for the final open roster spot in the first unit, but it'll come down to a tug-of-war between LaRavia and Matisse Thybulle as the preseason comes to a close.