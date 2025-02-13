Hayes has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Utah due to a facial contusion, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

It's unclear when Hayes sustained the injury, but it'll prevent him from playing in the second half. He'll finish the contest with four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block over seven minutes. Alex Len and Christian Koloko should handle most of the center minutes the rest of the way. The Lakers' next game will be Feb. 20 against Charlotte.