Hayes (hamstring) contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 13 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 110-93 win over the Raptors.

Hayes stepped back into his usual role as the Lakers' backup center after he had missed the previous three games while managing a sore left hamstring. So long as Deandre Ayton remains healthy, Hayes doesn't look poised to see his role grow substantially, as neither of the two centers offers enough floor spacing to play alongside one another in the frontcourt. For the season, Hayes is shooting a career-best 76.9 percent from the floor while averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 17.5 minutes over 33 appearances.