Kuzma (finger) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Pacers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma sprained his left metacarpal phalangeal joint Wednesday, but it's apparently something Kuzma could potentially play through considering he hasn't already been ruled out. Look for him to test it out during Friday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Kuzma were to miss time, Julius Randle and Larry Nance would likely benefit the most.