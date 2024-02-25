Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said James (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James sat out the Lakers' first game out of the All-Star break Thursday against the Warriors due to his lingering ankle injury, but he returned to a 34-minute workload in Friday's win over the Spurs. Though Sunday's contest represents a standalone game, the Lakers are still likely to wait and see how James responds to pregame warmups before making a call on his status ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.