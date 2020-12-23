James generated 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FG), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Clippers.

James and the Lakers looked sluggish out of the gate after receiving their rings in a pre-game ceremony, and they were never able to gain ground against the Lakers until the fourth quarter. Early signs indicate that James may cede valuable assist production in Dennis Schroder's hands, who appeared to play the floor general over several possessions. No one doubts LeBron's enormous production, but losing those assists numbers is a situation worth monitoring.