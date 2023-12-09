James is probable for Saturday's In-Season Tournament finale versus Indiana due to a left calf contusion.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to the calf injury, but it'd likely take a serious setback for him not to play Saturday. The 38-year-old MVP candidate looked fresh and agile during the team's blowout win over the Pelicans in the semifinals, so the lingering issue shouldn't impact his productivity.