James finished Friday's 105-101 loss to Milwaukee with 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

The day off against the Spurs on Wednesday looks to have done James some good, as he appeared to be rejuvenated Friday. He's been excellent in recent outings, posting averages of 25.7 points, 7.2 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over his last six games.