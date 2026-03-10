James (hip/foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

James suffered a left elbow injury down the stretch of Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, and he's missed two games since. However, he's now listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. The team will likely re-evaluate the star forward Tuesday morning and monitor him throughout the day before providing another update on his availability.