James (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
James missed Friday's practice, but he'll still have a chance to return to game action Sunday. He'll likely be a game-time decision, while Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk should see additional playing time if James is forced to miss a second straight matchup.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Not practicing, labeled day-to-day•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double thwarts Cleveland•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable once again•