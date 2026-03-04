Lakers' LeBron James: Turns in 21 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over the Pelicans.
James enjoyed a diverse stat line in the victory. James inched ever closer to an NBA record for field goals with eight baskets, and he'll likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar against the Nuggets Thursday night. The combo of Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey made for an imposing frontcourt for the Pelicans, but James turned the clock back with some nifty footwork and accurate passes to keep them on their heels.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops 24 against Sacramento•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Available Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to face Sacramento•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Near double-double vs. Golden State•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Tepid result in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hits for 21 against Orlando•