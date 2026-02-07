This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Luke Kennard: Listed questionable for Saturday
Kennard (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Kennard was traded from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Thursday and could make his Lakers debut Saturday. The sharpshooter is a candidate see increased playing time if he's cleared to suit up, as Luka Doncic (hamstring) has already been ruled out.