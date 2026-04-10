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Lakers' Luke Kennard: May be rested
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RotoWire Staff
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Kennard is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left finger injury management.
Kennard may be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set after logging 32 minutes with 14 points Thursday. Nick Smith and Bronny James could be pressed into larger roles if Kennard is held out.