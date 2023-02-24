Beasley contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 win over the Warriors.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both played in the contest, but Beasley not only led the Lakers in scoring, he matched the combined point total put up by Los Angeles' pair of superstars. Beasley was particularly electric from three-point range, going 7-for-11 and falling one triple short of his season-high mark. In his four games as a Laker, Beasley is averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 3.8 treys and 1.8 steals. He doesn't offer much in terms of peripheral stats, but he's an option in fantasy as a three-point specialist who regularly hits double-digit point totals.