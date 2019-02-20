Lakers' Mike Muscala: Probable Thursday
Muscala (ankle) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Muscala was cleared to play during the Lakers' final contest before the All-Star break, but he never ended up taking the court. The time off seems to have done him some good, and he'll presumably be available Thursday.
