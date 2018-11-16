Rondo (hand) underwent successful surgery Thursday and is expected to miss four-to-five weeks.

Rondo suffered a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand during Wednesday's 126-117 victory over the Trail Blazers. The veteran is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals this season, transitioning to a bench role as Lonzo Ball has started the past 12 games. In Rondo's absence look for Josh Hart and Lance Stephenson to potentially see increased run off the bench.

