Hachimura amassed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

After beginning the season as a full-time starter, Hachimura is falling into a consistent reserve role. The veteran forward's playing time could take another hit once Austin Reaves (calf) rejoins the lineup as well. Over his last seven contests (no starts), Hachimura has averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.