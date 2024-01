Hachimura notched zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Friday's 130-112 loss to the Nets.

Hachimura failed to score in 15 minutes, highlighting why he should not be considered a viable long-term fantasy asset. He is currently averaging 11.2 points in 22.9 minutes per game, placing him well outside the top 200 in standard leagues. Other than limited value as a points streamer, Hachimura can be overlooked in all competitive formats.