Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hachimura is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to left calf soreness.

Hachimura is in danger of missing his first contest since Nov. 21 on Saturday due to a calf issue. If Hachimura is ultimately downgraded to out, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are candidates to receive increased playing time.

More News