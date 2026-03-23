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Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Ruled out Monday
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Hachimura is out is out for Monday's game against Detroit with right calf soreness.
Monday is Hachimura's first absence since the Feb. 28 win over the Warriors. His absence frees up some more playing time for Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia on the wing versus the Pistons.
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