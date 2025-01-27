Now Playing

Hachimura (calf) will not play Monday against the Hornets,Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he will miss his second straight game Monday. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return Tuesday against the 76ers. Dorian Finney-Smith is likely to draw another start in Hachimura's absence.

