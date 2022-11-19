Westbrook contributed 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over the Pistons.

Westbrook stepped up while Patrick Beverley struggled at the point Friday, and given the way the two guards have performed, it seems like Westbrook is a better choice for the starting job. Beverley has a lot of intangibles and can provide a spark when he is on the floor, but Westbrook's numbers have been better. There's a possibility that Westbrook's numbers could creep back up as they experiment with the lineup in LeBron James' (thigh) absence.