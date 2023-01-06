Westbrook (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After recording a triple-double in Wednesday's win against the Heat, the veteran guard felt soreness in his left foot Thursday, leading the Lakers to tab Westbrook as probable for Friday. Expect the guard to play Friday barring any major setbacks.
More News
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Approaches triple-double Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Likely to play against Miami•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Exits without return•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Secures triple-double off bench•
-
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Needs 16 shots to score 17 points•