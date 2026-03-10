default-cbs-image
The Magic announced Monday that Black underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a left lateral abdominal muscle strain. A timeline for his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Black exited the Magic's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday with what the team had termed as a low back strain, but upon further evaluation, the third-year guard is dealing with an abdominal injury. A clearer target date for Black's return won't be known until he resumes on-court work. Based on the Magic's latest update, he appears on track to miss at least the team's remaining three contests of the week, and likely additional contests beyond that.

