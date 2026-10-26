Black fouled out of Sunday's 111-102 victory over New York after recording 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Black made an immediate impact in his first appearance of the season, connecting on five three-pointers while providing a spark off Orlando's bench. He was expected to operate under a minutes restriction but still logged 26 minutes before fouling out. With Jalen Suggs suffering a right knee injury late in Sunday's contest, Black could see an expanded role in the backcourt if Suggs misses time.