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Magic's Anthony Black: Remaining sidelined
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Black is out for Thursday's game against Sacramento due to an abdominal strain.
Black remains without a clear timetable for a return to the floor. His next chance to play comes Sunday, when the Magic take on the Raptors in Toronto.
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