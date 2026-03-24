This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Anthony Black: Sitting again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Black (abdomen) is out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Black will miss yet another matchup while tending to an abdominal strain. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday against the Kings, though he doesn't appear to be all that close to a return.