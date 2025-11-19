Black posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during the Magic's 121-113 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Even with Jalen Suggs returning from a one-game absence to supplant Black from the starting lineup Tuesday, the latter still ended up playing meaningful minutes off the bench. Black led the Magic with a plus-18 point differential, and his 21 points were the second most on the team behind Desmond Bane (23). Black has established a consistent role for himself and should continue to see reasonable playing time regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. In nine games (two starts) since Nov. 1, he has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 27.1 minutes per game.